Happy New Year 2018: How to Celebrate; from restaurant hopping to exiting the city, check top 4 options

Happy New Year 2018: Just two days left for this year to end! While many will agree that 2017 have been a blissfull year for them, others will accept that this year has indeed been full of lessons and self-discovery. One way or the other, 2017 has been both good and bad and as the year is ending, we now look forward to close the ‘2017’ chapter of our lives by celebrating it with our loved ones, be it with family or friends. It’s time to bid adieu to 2017 and welcome 2018 with open arms and a warm heart. It is that time of the year when both children and adults are planning to celebrate the year-end, and everyone needs to let go of the past and start off anew.

January 1 is considered as the first day of the new year according to both the Gregorian as well as the Julian calendar. It is one of the holidays that is celebrated widely across the globe. At the stroke of midnight on December 31, people welcome the new year in different time zones but with the same hope for the upcoming year. Here are several ways in which you can enjoy the transition from December 31 to January 1 with your near and dear ones-

1. Bar/ Restaurant hopping- One of the widely chosen ways to celebrate the new year is by going either on bar hopping or restaurant hopping drive. People who do not like to spend their new year of its eve at home can go around with friends and try out different bars and even restaurants in the area. If you are in Delhi and you live near South Delhi then Hauz Khas and SDA can be your closest option. Then you can also travel to Connaught Place where you will get a wide variety of both bars and restaurants to choose from. However, whether you are in Gurgaon or even in Noida, a huge number of exciting options are available.

2. Those unwilling to venture out into the cold, can go for an equally exciting in-house party with friends & family. All you need is the presence of the people that you want to welcome 2018 with along with good food and drinks. This party will have no limits as far as time is concerned – it can continue till 5 am even!

3. Quiet time at home- If you are one of those people who does not like to party or go out on New Year, don’t worry. you are doing nothing wrong. Just grab your comfy PJs, call the people you love and spend a quiet time with them at home over a couple of drinks and maybe some games. But do ensure you have the best TV channels available on your telly!

4. Others, who prefer to actually exit the city they live in to celebrate, then there is nothing like the hills. You may not have a white new year, but the fresh air and new surroundings will refresh your mind. And yes, there does not have to be any limits on the way you want to party – from food, drinks to much, much more. Just make sure the company you keep is great.

