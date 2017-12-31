Happy New Year 2018: 10 Best Party Songs to Play; Rock all night to beats of Party All Night, Mein Tera Boyfriend to Badtameez Dil

As the New year’s time is alive with full of activities, people look to spend a great time with their family and friends.(Bollywood Hungama)

Everybody in the world is in a party mood and is fully excited to welcome the New Year 2018. People want to welcome the new calendar leaving behind all their sorrows with expectations of better times. Those who had a lovely year will be looking for an even better year. As the New year’s time is alive with full of activities, people look to spend a great time with their family and friends. There are different ways how people celebrate — right from visiting pubs to visiting new places, everybody has their own to do list. Though the activities may differ from people to people, music remains inevitable, as celebration minus music, perhaps is very boring. Bollywood songs have always hit the spot better than any other heartfelt message. For those just wanting a good time on the final day of December, we bring to you the list of top 10 party songs which will boost your mood before you even start chugging on that champagne.

Here is the list of 10 Best Party Songs to Play this new year:-

1. Party All Night- This song is one of the Party Anthems from Akshay Kumar starrer movie Boss. The song is composed and sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, while lyrics are penned by Sahil Kaushal.

2. Mein Tera Boyfriend is from the Bollywood movie “Raabta” a film by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. The Film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

3. Jumme Ki Raat- This song is on of the most groovy of numbers. “Jumme Ki Raat” is from the movie Kick. Starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

4. Breakup Song from the movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. It is quirky and fun dance number, this song packs an electrifying punch that is sure to get your feet tapping.

The track stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

5. Saturday Saturday: The Party song to end all Party Songs! Bring on the Saturday madness with Humpty and Kavya with the Party anthem of this year.

6. Badtameez Dil: The song is from Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone most anticipated movie “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” directed by Ayan Mukherji. The music is composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

7. Lungi Dance- This song is a tribute to all Rajnikanth sir fans featuring Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone. The song is from the film Chennai Express.

8. Hookah Bar: This song is a cult youth anthem with music and lyrics by “Himesh Reshammiya” and vocals by Himesh Reshammiya, Vineet Singh & Aman Trikha. The songs is from “Khiladi 786.”

9. Tumhi Hi Ho Bandhu- The song was sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Kavita Seth featuring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan & Diana Penty. It is also an ultimate dance number from the movie–Cocktail.

10. Subha Hone Na De- Desi Boyz: One of the most happening party songs from Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone & Chitrangada Singh starrer movie Desi Boyz. So from AM to PM get hooked on to this song and make sure morning really does not dawn on you!