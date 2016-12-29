Happy New Year 2017: Wishes, Greetings, Importance & Significance

The New Year had always been marked as a special day in the memory of all. (Facebook)

With the New Year eve nearing, and many busy figuring out the best plan to bid adieu to 2016 and welcome the new year, people also gear up with the best wishes and greetings for their near ones. As the mood to welcome the New Year had already started post the Christmas eve, there is a positive vibe across the country, with people getting ready to leave behind their bad habbits as they bid goodbye to the old year and take new resolutions and amazing memories for the new year.

And like every year, as these days bring a major part of joy in everyone’s life, lets take a look at the importance and significance of the 1st day of the new year:

Marking the first day of the year on the modern Gregorian calendar and the Julian calendar, 1st January had always been a significant joy for everyone across the country and abroad. It is this part of the year, when many attempts to forget their bad experiences and habbit and make a fresh start with a new bunch of resolutions for the new year. The day also plays a significant role as it brings a joyous mood across the country, with people welcoming the change in th dates in their own festive way. Like Christmas or Diwali, most across the country prefers to celebrate the New year with their family and friends and among loads of good wishes and greetings, the New Year had always been marked as a special day in the memory of all.

Though the last day of the old year and the first in the new year are the most celebrated ones among all, but the exchange of wishes and greetings for these days gets started from much before. With countless messages and posts flooding the social media, lets take a look at the best wishes and greetings made this year, as people gear up to welcome 2017:

“ANOTHER YEAR HAS PASSED. ANOTHER YEAR HAS COME. I WISH FOR YOU THAT. WITH EVERY YEAR. YOU ACHIEVE ALL OF YOUR DREAMS. MAY GOD POUR LOVE AND CARE ON YOU. HAPPY NEW YEAR” (Facebook)

“A New Year’s Resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.” (Facebook)