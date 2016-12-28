Happy New Year 2017: Top 5 places in Delhi-NCR to celebrate New Year eve

So if you are still not sure about how to celebrate your new year eve, we suggest you some place where you can head on, to make your and your loved ones’ eve special.

Farewell to the current year, and welcoming of new year, should surely be special. What can be a better way to ring in to 2017 at then joining some of the biggest new year parties in the city. So if you are still not sure about how to celebrate your new year eve, we suggest you some place where you can head on to make your and your loved ones’ eve special.

Diljit Dosanjh in Gurugram

Punjabi singer heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh is going live for a New Year eve event, and certainly, the there is hardly anything hotter going to happen in Delhi NCR on 31st. The bash is organised by Gurugram’s Leela Ambience. The party will sure be a joyous affair. Great food, with fun-filled ambience is a promise here. So gather your family and friends, and catch the action with Diljit

Where: Ambience Island, National Highway – 8, Gurugram

Time: 7.30pm – 12.30am

Price: Rs 2,499 onwards

Contact: 09911166040, 011-46000524, 011-40000372

7 Deadly Sins

7 Deadly Sins can surely be your budget New Year celebration. With DJ Harry bringing you some special remixes from Bollywood, Sufi, retro and house music all night. Not only music, molecular drinks and buffet will also be there for your delight.

Venue: 38 Barracks, M-38, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Price: Rs 5000 per couple/ Rs 2000 male stag/ Rs 2500 female stag

Contact: +91 9971032087

Masquerades and rock

If you love Masquerades, Gurugram’s Hard Rock Cafe can surely be your destination. The dance floor, managed by DJ Gaurav Madan, will surely make you groove to retro, Bollywood and rock music.

The party will also offer you 3 veg and 3 non-veg main course.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe DLF Cyber Hub Unit No. 4/5/104/105 Ground and First Floor R-Block, DLF City Phase III, Gurugram

Time: 9pm onwards

Price: Rs 3,499 onwards

Contact: 0124-4949630

Neon New Year’s Eve Party

Neon New Year’s Eve Party at Royal Plaza, Sky Bar can surely be fun-filled affair. The dark neon party will see Lakhwinder Wadhali performing, while dance floor will be managed by DJ Tejas and VJ Prakhar. Enjoy unlimited alcohol, snacks and a lavish dinner. Entry for Stag Male will be Rs 10,000, Entry for Stag female will be at Rs 8,000, while couple entry will be Rs 15,000 for the event. And if you wish to book a room, you will have to pay Rs 25,000

The Hungry Monkey, Safdarjung

If you are someone who wishes to welcome his new year without a shelter over his head, Safdarjung’s The Hungry Monkey is surely your destination. The roof terrace view is something which brings immense delight for party goers here.

Venue: B 6/6, Second Floor, DDA Market, Opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave.