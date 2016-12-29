Happy New Year 2017: Gift ideas for friends, family, coworkers, boyfriend, girlfriend

Happy New Year 2017: Picking up random gifts is a definite no-no! You have to match the person with the gift and putting round pegs in square holes can lead to a rough start for the new year. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

Happy New Year 2017: It’s time to bid adieu to 2016 and embrace 2017. For some, the year has been a memorable one. For those who feel a little let down, raise a toast for the new year, nevertheless. After all, world lives on hope. Now, New Year celebrations remain incomplete without family and near and dear ones. People take lots of pain and spend much time on getting the occasion set up just right to ring in the new year in style. Celebrating an occasion, especially in India, means sharing gifts as a symbol of spreading joy and happiness on all your dear ones. However, selecting gifts is not an easy job. The gift that you select must touch the heart or emotions of the person whom you are presenting. Picking up random gifts is a definite no-no! You have to match the person with the gift and putting round pegs in square holes can lead to a rough start for the new year. To avoid that, and ensure you have a great time, here are some things you must take a look at:

Books: A book can be one’s best friend. You can select the subject depending upon the person’s choice. It may be of his/her favourite author or genre.

Attire for your suave boyfriend/ perfect dress for your beloved: As they say man can be judged by what he dresses. Same goes for the women. So, this new year, you can gift him/ her the dress that he/she will love to wear. The selection of the dress will depend upon the person’s taste.

Personalized Photo Frame/ Framed Couple Photo: Simple yet creative idea. Get a beautiful frame and use your brain to get it personalized. It should have an aesthetic appeal.

Gadgets: Boys and men love gadgets. A cool gadget will make your man more than happy.

Perfumes: Along with apparel, perfume is an irresistible gift for a woman.

Jewellery: You can make her new year special by gifting a set of Jewellery.

A romantic evening with candlelight dinner (wife/ husband): You can welcome the new year with a romantic candlelight dinner. The whole ambiance could rejuvenate the warmth of a relationship

Vacation package (wife/ husband): If you manage to get leaves from your bosses, then there is nothing better than spending quality time together far away from the maddening crowd.

Along with these, a good film can make your evening. So plan accordingly, buy movie tickets and gift him/her.