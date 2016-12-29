Happy New Year 2017: Best New Year SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook Messages to send Happy New Year greetings!

Send these new year wishes to your loved ones as 2017 approaches. (Facebook)

It’s that time of year again when we bid farewell to the year that’s passed and get to start with a clean slate. The best part about the new year is that we can carry our amazing memories with us while leaving behind our bad habits and make a number of resolutions for next year that usually end up forgotten but which nevertheless put things in perspective. Start 2017 on a positive note with some great resolutions and don’t forget to wish your friends and family the same. But the effort required is massive – after all, it comes once-in-a-year and it becomes tough to zero-in on to the exact words and ideas. So, here we look to make your job just that little bit easier by providing some of the best wishes you can send on New Year’s Eve. Happy New Year to all!

(Facebook)

* Wish you beautiful moments, treasured memories and all the blessings a heart can know. Happy New Year!

(Facebook)

*Happy New Year to you! Wish this year brings the warmth of love and illuminates your path of life towards a positive direction.

(Facebook)

*A special thank you to the people who stood by me this year. It was a year of ups and downs but you never left my side. I may not show it all the time, but I truly love you.

(Facebook)

*Perfect way to start every new year:

If you owe me, don’t worry about it!!!

If you wronged me, it’s all good!!!

If you’re beefing with me, you Won!!!

If you aren’t speaking to me, it’s cool – Be safe and I still wish you well!

If you feel I wronged you, I apologize!

Life is TOO SHORT for all the

UNNECESSARY DRAMA!

No one, is promised tomorrow!

I am focused on the future with God as my leader and Keeping it Moving!

I am doing the three L’s in 2017: LIVING, LAUGHING and LOVING.

So if you’re with me, that’s great!!

If you’re not with me, that’s still great!

(Facebook)

*This year, 2017:

Your life is your own,

So do what makes you unique,

Follow your chosen path,

And let your soul leak,

Into the lives of others,

Whether they are strong or weak,

Happy New Year!

(Facebook)

*I wish you have the sweetest Sunday,

Marvelous Monday,

Tasty Tuesday,

Wonderful Wednesday,

Thankful Thursday,

Friendly Friday,

Successful Saturday,

Happy New Year!

(Facebook)

* Happy 2017!

May every day of the new year

Glow with good cheer and happiness

For you and your family!