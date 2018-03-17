Happy Navratri 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages

Happy Navratri 2018: The pious nine-day festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year. They are namely- Chaitra Navratri and Sharadia Navratri. In the month of March, it is Chaitra Navratri that is celebrated with much fervour.

Happy Navratri 2018: The pious nine-day festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year. They are namely- Chaitra Navratri and Sharadia Navratri. In the month of March, it is Chaitra Navratri that is celebrated with much fervour. This year, the Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 18 and continue till March 26. In Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped on all nine days. in her nine avatars with special offerings and rituals. Goddess Shailputri, Goddess Brahmacharini, Goddess Chandraghanta, Goddess Kushmanda, Goddess Skandmata, Goddess Katyayani, Goddess Kaalratri, Goddess Mahagauri and Goddess Siddhidatri are the nine avatars of Goddess Durga that are worshipped on these days.

Each day of Navratri has a special significance to it. Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga on each day and also observe. On all the nine days, devotees take fruits, milk, and juices and also avoid taking non-vegetarian items. =Many people also avoid consuming onions, garlic and certain kind of spices. Many people celebrate Navratri as the victory of the Goddess through Garba songs. They also participate in Dandiya dance events. Chaitra Navratri is mainly celebrated in the Northern part of the country but is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.

Here are some Happy Navratri wishes, quotes, images, greetings and messages:

1. Nine nights of festivity with dances, fervour and revelry. May this divine occasion bring success to you and you embrace victories too. Have a Happy Navratri!

2. May Goddess Durga protect you from all the problems in life. This Navratri may there only be happiness in your life. Wishing you a happy Navratri!

3.May the blessings of Goddess Durga always be upon you and may she guide you in whatever you do in life. Happy Navratri!

4. May these auspicious days of Chaitra Navratri bring no struggle and no envy for everyone… enjoy a blessed Navratri this year!

5. May Mata bless you

On this auspicious day of Navratri,

And may on this festive season dhan,

Yash and samriddhi come your way

6. N = Nav Chetna

A = Akhand Jyoti

V = Vighna Nashak

R = Ratjageshwari

A = Anand Dayi

T = Trikal Darshi

R = Rakhan Karti

A = Anand Mayi Maa

May Nav Durga bless you always.

Have a glorious Navratri!