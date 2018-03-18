Happy Navratri 2018: Do’s and don’ts during Chaitra Navratri

The auspicious nine-day Hindu festival Navratri starts today.

Happy Navratri 2018: The auspicious nine-day Hindu festival Navratri starts today. This Hindu festival has a deep religious significance attached to it. The festival Navratri is celebrated five times every year. There is Vasanta or Chaitra Navratri, Paush Navratri, Ashadha Navratri, Sharad Navratri, and Magha Navaratri. Navratri when falls during the month of March-April is called the Vasanta Navratri. When the festival is celebrated during the months of September-October, it is called Sharad Navratri. Both the occasion is celebrated with zeal and prosperously throughout the country.

If you plan to celebrate the festival then there are a couple of things to keep in mind which is related to the rituals. In the nine-nights, devotees can keep a fast and simultaneously offer prayers to the Goddess Shakti. The celebration of Navratri also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as well. In the state of Maharastra, the festival is celebrated as Gudi Padwa.

Navratri during this time of the year is also known as Rama Navratri. The festivities end on Lord Ram’s birthday which is celebrated as Ram Navami. During the festival, there are many dos and don’ts that one needs to follow. Here is a list of things that can and cannot be done.

Dos During Navratri

* As a devote you should take a bath every morning before 8 am.

* During the Navratri, that is all the nine days, you are advised to have sattvik food. You can have a meal only once a day.

* As a devote you should visit the Durga temple every day twice, once in the morning and once in the evening. In case you cannot visit the temple then you should lit a lamp and offer flowers.

* Once you take the bath, you are advised to wear new clothes.

* You are advised to wear black coloured clothing during Navratri.

* You advised reciting mantras and slokas throughout the day.

Don’ts During Navratri

* As a devotee, you should not cut your nails.

* You are advised not to get a haircut.

* You should keep in mind and avoid stitching during Navratri.

* You are requested to keep your house clean. If it is possible then you should avoid wearing footwear in the house as well.

* It is strictly prohibited to have non-vegetarian food and alcohol during Navratri.