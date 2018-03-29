Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Wishes, photos, messages, quotes, greetings

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most auspicious festivals for Jains, marks the birth anniversary of sage Mahavir.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most auspicious festivals for Jains, marks the birth anniversary of sage Mahavir. According to the Gregorian calendar, Mahavir Jayanti comes in the month of March or April every year. This year, the day of celebration for the Jain community across the country is today. As part of celebrations, Jains take out huge processions on streets across India. The processions include horses, elephants, drummers, chariots and chanters. Sometimes even a statue of Lord Mahavir is carried out on a decorated cot. Silent prayers are offered and sermons of Lord Mahavir are recited.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. President Mukherjee tweeted, “Greetings to all my fellow countrymen in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.”

“Bhagwan Mahavira’s philosophy of ahimsa, truth, compassion and non-violence are of increasing relevance in today’s world…On this day, let us imbibe his teaching of right faith, right knowledge and right conduct. Let us unite and build a society free from violence, terrorism and exploitation,” the President said in a series of tweet.

PM Modi in his greeting to the nation said, “Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Mahavir, which continue to guide generations.”

If you also want to send your wishes for the festive day to loved ones, take a look at the list of wishes, photos, messages, quotes, greetings that we have compiled for you:

May Lord Vardhmaan Mahavir bless your life with knowledge. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May Lord Mahavir Fulfil Your all the Dreams & Wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May Lord Mahavir Bless you abundantly And fill your life with The virtue of truth Nonviolence & External compassion Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

The Best way to observe

such auspicious occasion is to

strive for peace and strengthening

the bonds of brotherhood…

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!