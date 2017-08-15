Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2017 Facebook and Whatsapp Messages, Greetings, SMS, Status and Images

The festival falls on August 14 and 15 this year with devotees holding fast for the whole day. (Twitter/Reuters)

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated across India. Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day or ‘Ashtami’ of the Shravana month of the Hindu lunar calendar, reports Indian Express. The festival falls on August 14 and 15 this year with devotees holding fast for the whole day. Parana or the time to break the fast is after 5:39 p.m. today, according to IE. To celebrate Janmashtami with your loved ones, you can send Whatsapp messages, SMS, greetings and images to wish them. Let’s have a look at some of the messages!

– May Lord Krishna visit your house this Janmashtami and with the butter and sweets, take away all your problems and difficulties too! Happy Janmashtami!

– Happy Janmashtami! May all your dreams come true and prayers be answered on this JANMASHTAMI

-If things are happening according to your wish you are lucky. But if not, they are happening according to Lord Krishna’s wish. Happy Janmashtami!

– May Lord Krishna always give you many reasons to be happy! Wish you and your family a very #HappyJanmashtami

– May Lord Krishna fill your life with the rainbow colours of happiness — Shubh Janamashtami!

– On this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I wish that you and your family are always blessed by Lord Krishna’s wishes!!