Happy Kartik Purnima 2017: Wishes, Greetings, Images, FB & WhatsApp Status, Messages, SMS

During this month, the day when the moon is full is known as the Kartik Purnima. (photo: IE)

Happy Kartik Purnima 2017: Kartik Purnima in India is a very important festival. The festivities of Kartika Purnima begin on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. Ekadashi is the eleventh day and Purnima is the fifteenth day of Kartika month during Shukla Paksha. Hence Kartik Purnima festivities last for five days. Drikpanchang states that Kartik is the eighth lunar month as per the Hindu calendar. During this month, the day when the moon is full is known as the Kartik Purnima. Depending on people and the region, the full moon day in Hindu calendar is also referred as Poornima, Poonam, Pournami and Pournimasi.

According to the Hindu Calender, this month is considered very holy among all lunar months. Many people take pledge to take holy dip before sunrise in Ganges and other holy rivers every day during the month of Kartik, according to Drikpanchang.

Here are some Wishes, Greetings, Images, FB & WhatsApp Status, Messages, SMS that you can send to your loved ones-

1. Today is the day to be grateful towards

whom you learn from Wishes on

Kartik Purnima.

2. Be Grateful Towards Who

Met You With Yourself

Wishes On Karthika Purnima

Happy Kartik Poornima 2017.

3. Tumne sikhaya ungali pakad kar hame chalna,

Tumne bataya kaise girne ke baad sambhalna.

Tumhari wajah se aaj hum pahunche is mukaam pe,

Guru Purnima ke din karte hain aabhar salaam ae.

Best Wishes to you on this Kartik Poornima.

4. May the blessing moon today make your mind peaceful.

May the showers of happiness come to you in the form of

heavenly rays of moon.

Accept my heartfelt wishes on Rasa Purnima 2017.

(Messages courtesy: a2zfestival.com)