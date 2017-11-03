Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2017: Wishes, Greetings, Images, FB & WhatsApp Status, Messages, SMS

Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, is celebrated by the Sikh community across the globe with pomp and splendour. (PTI)

Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, is celebrated by the Sikh community across the globe with pomp and splendour. Sikh’s celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti as their first guru and founder Guru Nanak Dev ji was born on this day. It is said that he was born on April 15, 1469 in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi village, which now falls in the Shekhupura district of Pakistan, now known as Nankana Sahib. Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti usually falls in the month of November with dates depending on the Indian calendar. This year the festival falls on November 4. Nanak Dev ji was known for his wisdom and spiritual teachings. The words of the Guru are registered in the form of 974 hymns in the holy texts of the Guru Granth Sahib. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti here are some messages and Facebook, WhatsApp statuses to send to your family members on this special occasion and spread peace and cheer:

1) Celebrate Gurupurab with your family, loved ones and family, and enjoy Guru Ji’s Divine Love and Blessings. Happy Gurupurab.

2) May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurupurab.

3) Guru is an aspiration, Guru is an inspiration. Happy Gurupurab.

4) All religions lead us to a universal God may he bless you on this day and always. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanthi!

5) Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti. Have a mission and continuously work for its success, let no grief, no hardship, no adversity.

(With inputs from statuses.in)