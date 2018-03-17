Happy Gudi Padwa 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages

Happy Gudi Padwa 2018: Gudi Padwa marks the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2018: People in India celebrate New Year across the country with different tradition specific to the region they hail from. Gudi Padwa marks the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar. This year Gudi Padwa has fallen on March 18. It is celebrated by people of Maharashtra and Konkanis. The Konkani community refers to this day as Samwatsara. This day is also celebrated as new year by people of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh who call it as Ugadi. People take a holy bath and then offer their prayers. After taking bath the devotees consume neem leaves as it is part of the tradition.

With the festival falling this weekend, the individuals are searching for beautiful messages and quotes that accurately matches the way they want to wish their loved ones. Here we have combined some Gudi Padwa wishes, quotes, images, greetings and messages that can be shared as a Facebook Status and WhatsApp messages. Take a look:

* Gudi Padwa is the beginning of a New Year! Hope the new year has all the Colors of Happiness & Laughter. Happy Gudi Padwa!

* On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. May you be endowed with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Gudi Padwa!

* Happy Gudi Padwa. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy New Year wish for plenty of peace and prosperity.

* Lets pray for Peace and Harmony for everyone around us on this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa!

* On this Gudi Padwa, my wish for you would be that all your wishes come true. May god bless with you

* A new beginning, a fresh start. Wish you a Happy Gudi Padwa from the core of my heart. Have a blast!

* Wishing you love of love on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. Have lots of fun with your family and friends.