Happy Govardhan Puja: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status & Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers, Cards

Govardhan Pooja is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that is celebrated a day after Diwali in the month of Kartik. This year, Govardhan Puja is on October 20. This pooja marks the victory of Lord Krishna over the arrogance of Lord Indra. On this occasion, devotees prepare a sumptuous menu comprising of 56 food items called Annakut to perform this puja, according to The Indian Express. Govardhan Puja is mainly celebrated in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar. Pilgrims head to the Govardhan hill to offer food and seek blessings of Lord Krishna. Going by the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna asked people of Vrindavan to worship nature. He told people to worship the Govardhan Hill and stop worshipping Lord Indra. The message by Lord Krishna was mainly to make people understand the importance of nature. But Lord Indra, who is also known as the God of rain, was angry with the teachings of Lord Krishna and he started heavy rain on Gokul. In a bid to protect people, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill on his little finger and provided shelter to the people under it.

Here are some of the wishes that you can send to your friends and family:

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day

May this day bring in your life all the things that are dear to you.

Happy Govardhan Puja.

On the special Govardhan Puja day worship Lord Krishna

He will make all your dreams come true

And luck shall come finding you.

Happy Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja is a day of celebration and bliss

May God Krishna bring you luck and love and destroy all your pain.

May this special day of Govardhan Puja bring your success, wealth and love

May Lord Krishna bless you and your family.

Happy Govardhan Puja.