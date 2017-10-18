Happy Diwali 2017: Wishes, Images, Whats App and Facebook Status & Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most important religious festivals of Hindus across the world. (Reuters)

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most important religious festivals of Hindus across the world. It is among the festivals that are celebrated with much pomp and show. Also, it is that time of the year which calls for the reunion of family and friends followed by a lot of delectable food, gossip and games. The happy festival of Diwali is traditionally celebrated by lighting diyas and candles, praying to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. People clean and furnish their houses and decorate them with rangolis, diyas and bright lights. They exchange gifts and sweets with their relatives, friends and loved ones. This Diwali, wish your loved ones, no matter far or close, a very happy and blessed Diwali with these messages and greetings:

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life / Peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Deepawali!

With gleam of Diyas

And the Echo of the Chants

May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your life

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali!!

May the beauty

Of deepavali season

Fill your home with

Happiness,

And may the coming year

Provide you with all

That bring you joy!

Light a lamp of love!

Blast a chain of sorrow!

Shoot a rocket of prosperity!

Fire a flowerpot of happiness!

Wish u and your family SPARKLING DIWALI

May the light of diwali fill your home with light of joy and happiness.

On this great day I wish you a happy dewali!