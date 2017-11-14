Happy Children’s Day 2017: Famous quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on children and childhood that will make your day

(Source: PTI) Fondly called Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru) by kids, India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, which is celebrated as Children’s day across the nation due to his love for children. On this day, schools organise different events such as debates, and music and dance performances and gifts like clothes, toys and books are also distributed among the kids. The day is celebrated with fun and enthusiasm in schools across the country. Pandit Nehru was keen on the development and education of children in the country, and thereby, he established some of the most prominent educational institutions in India. His vision for the development of youth played a major role in the setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the Indian Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institutes of Management. On this special day dedicated to children and the special time that is childhood, here is a collection of quotes on children by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

1. “Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow .”

2. “The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play. They do not think of differences amongst themselves, the difference between class or caste or colour or status. They are wiser than their father(s) or mother(s).”

3. “As they grow up, unfortunately, their natural freedom is often eclipsed by teaching and behaviour of elders. At school, they learn many things, which are no doubt useful, but they gradually forget that essential thing to be human and kind, playful and make life richer for ourselves and others”.

4. “The only way to reform them is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can’t mend his ways. He can be disciplined, if his attention is drawn to some other activity, like a voluntary body in Delhi (1960s) “Bal Sahyog” used to do. They learn many things there during vocations, without any compulsion of a sort and then their minds get diverted to constructive channels.”

5. “I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children.”

Pandit Nehru’s five year plans aimed to provide children of the country, a better childhood. His plans included free primary education and free meals including milk to the government school children in order to prevent children from malnutrition in India. The deep love and fervour of Chacha Nehru towards the children is the big reason for celebrating Children’s Day at his birthday anniversary.