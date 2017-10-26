Happy Chhath Puja 2017: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status & Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers

Chhath Puja is also known by names like Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Surya Shashthi. (IE)

Chhath Puja is being celebrated all across India. Chhath Puja is also known by names like Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Surya Shashthi. It’s the festival where Sun God-Lord Surya is worshipped. This year Chhath Puja will be observed for four days from October 24 to October 27. But, the main festival falls on the 26th. It is the third day which is also known as Chhath and is the most important day of the festival.People fast without water and the fast continues for midnight and the last day. But, people follow rituals rigorously for four days.

During Chhath puja, the rituals followed are holy bathing, fasting, abstaining from taking water, standing in water for long periods of time and offering arghya to the rising and setting Sun. Hence, Chhath Puja is mainly a festival to seek blessings from Sun God and his wife Usha. Chhath Puja is celebrated in the regions of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. As the folklore say it is believed that Lord Rama and his wife Sita had kept fast in the month of Kartik and offered prayers to the Sun God. After 14 years, when both of them returned from exile, Chhath Puja was celebrated.

Here’s how you can wish and give your blessings to your loved ones through WhatsApp & Facebook messages, images, quotes, and wallpapers:

*Ek- Khubsurti..!

Ek- Tajgi..!

Ek- Sapna..!

Ek- Sachai..!

Ek- Kalpana..!

Ek- Ahsas..!

Ek- Astha..!

Ek- Vishvas..!

Yahi Hai Chhath ki shuruat

Happy Chhath Puja.

*Poore ho aapke sare aim,

Sada badhti rahe aap ki fame,

Milte rahe sabse pyar aur dosti,

Aur mila a lot of fun and masti.

Wish you a happy chhath puja with plenty of peace and prosperity.

* Chhath ka hai aaj pavan din,

Milkar manao pyara tyohar,

Aaj karo surya dev ki uja,

Happy Chhath Puja.

(with inputs from The Indian Express & Pinterest)