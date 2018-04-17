Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper

On this auspicious day, people are seen buying new land, jewellery or business. (IE)

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Akshay Tritiya that falls in the month of Vaisakha is believed to be one of the most auspicious days for Hindus and Jains across the globe. The day will be observed in India on April 18, this year. Like every other festival, Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated with great enthusiasm Akshay Tritiya is also known by different names in India like Akti in Chhattisgarh and Akha Teej in Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is believed that the day will bring new initiatives to bring good lucks for the people.

On this auspicious day, people are seen buying new land, jewellery or business. Many of them also invest in something. The day is also believed to be the good day for marriages. People organise pujas in their households or temples and also donating alms to the poor. Some devotees also take a dip in ghats on this day, to mark their thanksgiving to gods.

Here are wishes images, quotes, status, sms, messages, wallpaper on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya

May this Akshaya Tritiya be a new beginning for you, filled with success, joy and prosperity,. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May your life is always filled with lots of prosperity and happiness. May there be no sorrows left, eternal happiness for you. Wishing you a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya!!

The occasion of Akshaya Tritiya is very auspicious and sacred. It is believed that that valuable bought on this day will bring luck, success, and prosperity. Therefore, purchase gold of your wish. Whish you and your family Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya buy gold this and prosperity and wealth will come your way. May the gold bought or worn by you on this auspicious occasion bring along all the wealth, happiness and good fortune. Happy #AkshayaTritiya.

Akshaya, which is a Sanskrit word, means the one one that is never diminished May this special day bring you good fortune and success. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!