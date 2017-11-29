Gurugram’s 32nd Milestone making comeback as 32nd Avenue; CEO Dhruv Sharma reveals what customers are set to experience

Spearheading the project is 27-year-old US returned Dhruv Sharma who is confident that the experience here will be ”one of a kind and will also be different from any other recreational joints that ever existed.” (Website)

Yesteryears favourite go-to joint, 32nd Milestone in Gurugram, is sprucing up to welcome customers, but this time as 32nd Avenue and it is promising a whole new food and beverage experience in its totally new avatar. Spearheading the project is 27-year-old US returned Dhruv Sharma who is confident that the experience here will be ”one of a kind and will also be different from any other recreational joints that ever existed.” 32nd Milestone was built in the nineties and was popular for its restaurants, Fireball discotheque and go-karting. When asked about the reason behind the re-branding, CEO of 32nd Milestone Ventures Ltd, Dhruv talked about the Avenue like feel which this place has to offer. ”The renovated complex will imbibe the nuances of an Avenue with high street dotted with trees, hence the name.” The first phase is scheduled to open by December 15 while the rest of the space will tentatively be open to its customer by March. The destination is also planning to incorporate India’s first skydiving arena. Excerpts from an exclusive chat with Sharma:

Tell us something about the concept:

32nd Avenue is a community space like no other, I would like to say India, but definitely Gurgaon and Delhi which is a curated one of a kind destination brand in the form of food and beverage that have their own very strong fan following in one hub. A community space that has attracted the best in class brands. So what you have here is not a big transaction space. You don’t come here to have KFC or buy a quick medicine in the eve, you come here to wander 120,000 sq ft lounge, you come here to join an event on the 25,000 sq ft roof deck of infinity pool, you come here to join the community event on the lower ground floor of the garage. Its a one of a kind community space for Gurgaon and most likely Delhi as well.

What should we expect from this project; how will it be competing with Cyberhub?

I wouldn’t say we are competing with Cyberhub at all, again I would say that if you are looking for a quick transaction in the form of fast food or if you are looking at a slightly price conscious drink in Social or Cyberhub, that will continue to have its own positioning.You will come to 32nd Avenue for an excellent gourmet meal at Carnatic Cafe, you will come here for a very cool Farmer’s Market event, you will come here for Michelin star’s birthday celebration at Laut. The purpose of your visit will be very different. You don’t get the corporate feeling instead you have an oasis of sorts.

How will 32nd Avenue be different from 32nd Milestone?

Talking about the similarities first, we are going to be thought leaders again! We have always been the thought leaders in the form of the first microbrewery in India, the first bowling alley in the country which is automatic and the first go-karting track on that scale. Fireball had the world’s longest dance party, it had Micheal Jackson come in Gurgaon. We will continue to be the thought leaders, but the difference now will be the infrastructure- we built a beautiful new facade, we built massive spaces for gatherings, the curation and of course the scale. Earlier 32nd Milestone had just six to seven restaurants, we are looking at 35 now, its a big difference in numbers.

Any reason behind the redevelopment?

The re-development basically happened in tandem with our overall development of the sector. The sector is 20,00000 sq ft ie 20 acres so that sector when we were opening in our luxury hotel like Galaxy one of the prime convention center, we also decided that we wanted to build a very strong brand amenity in the form of 32nd Avenue. The Avenue will define 32nd village which is just 20 acres and for that reason we have re-branded, redesigned and gave it an even more next-generation look.