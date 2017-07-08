Guru Purnima 2017: All you need to know about the significance and history of this auspicious day

Guru Purnima is a day to celebrate the ‘gurus’ or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment. (Twitter)

Teachers’ Day is one such occasion which is widely celebrated across the country, but little do we know about Guru Purnima holding the similar significance. Guru Purnima is celebrated in India as well as Nepal to commemorate the existence of teachers or ‘Gurus’ in our lives. Guru Purnima is a day to celebrate the ‘gurus’ or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment. This day is celebrated to acknowledge their presence and selfless motivation and guidance in the student and disciples’ life.

The day is bestowed upon the teachers for their commitment towards imparting knowledge and illuminating our lives with wisdom. Guru Purnima this year falls on July 9, Sunday. This occasion is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, who pay their respect to their teachers and express their heartfelt gratitude. Buddhist honour Lord Buddha who gave his first sermon on this particular day at Sarnath. Since this day is also marked by the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, Guru Purnima is also called Vyasa Purnima. We cannot imagine our lives without our teachers and after our parents, they guide us and help us differentiate between the right and wrong enlighten us with their own learnings and wisdom and help us lead a life of prosperity.

History of Guru Purnima:

On this day, the author of Mahabharat, Krishna-Dwaipayana Vyasa was born to Parashara and Satyavati. Hence this day is also called Vyasa Purnima. He immensely contribution to the cause of Vedic studies and gathering of the vedic hymns into four section and he taught these to his four disciples Paila, Vaisampayana, Jaimini and Sumantu. This great contribution had earned him the name Vyasa. It was he who divided the Vedas into Rig, Yajur, Sama and Atharva.

Ved Vyasa was one of the earliest gurus of the Hindu religion and he is remembered on this occasion. Whereas the Buddhist remember Lord Buddha and spend their day meditating and remembering him. The day is celebrated in various forms in schools and colleges as well where the students express their gratitude through gifts and flowers.

After our parents, it is our teachers with whose guidance we enter into a whole new world and make our own cocoon. They introduce us to the world we are totally unaware of and for their endless inputs in our lives, we can never be thankful enough. Guru Purnima is a small gesture only to celebrate their great dedication.