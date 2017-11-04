Guru Nanak Jayanti 2017: Here is how Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday is being celebrated

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2017: Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus and he is the founder of Sikhism. His birth is celebrated worldwide as Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti or Gurpurab. Devotees around the world offer prayers and celebrate this festival. Most of the festivities surrounding the Sikh religion revolve around the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus. It is said that he was born on April 15, 1469, in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi village, which now falls in the Shekhupura district of Pakistan, known as Nankana Sahib. Here is a glimpse of how devotees celebrated the festival across the country.
Nanak Dev was known for his wisdom and spiritual teachings. The words of the saint are registered in the form of 974 hymns in the holy texts of the Guru Granth Sahib.