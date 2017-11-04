Guru Nanak Jayanti 2017: Here is how Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday is being celebrated

A view of the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of 548th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2017: Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus and he is the founder of Sikhism. His birth is celebrated worldwide as Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti or Gurpurab. Devotees around the world offer prayers and celebrate this festival. Most of the festivities surrounding the Sikh religion revolve around the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus. It is said that he was born on April 15, 1469, in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi village, which now falls in the Shekhupura district of Pakistan, known as Nankana Sahib. Here is a glimpse of how devotees celebrated the festival across the country.

A view of the illuminated Takhat Shri Harmandir Saheb Gurdwara on the eve of 548th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Children dressed as Panj Payara’s (five beloved ones) during the religious procession Nagar Kirtan procession on the eve of the 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, near the Golden temple in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

A youth Sikh performs the martial art known as ‘Gatka’ during a religious procession near the Golden temple on the eve of the 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: A Sikh devotee displays martial arts skill during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Sikh performs the martial art known as ‘Gatka’ during a religious procession near the Golden temple on the eve of the 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: Sikh devotees carrying palanquin in Nagar Kirtan procession at the Golden temple on the eve of the 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: Panj Payaras (five beloved ones) leading the Nagar Kirtan procession on the eve of the 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Nagpur: Sikh community people participate in a Nagar Kirtan (procession) to celebrate Guru Nanak Ji’s birth anniversary in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: Panj Payaras (five beloved ones) leading the Nagar Kirtan procession on the eve of the 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Nanak Dev was known for his wisdom and spiritual teachings. The words of the saint are registered in the form of 974 hymns in the holy texts of the Guru Granth Sahib.