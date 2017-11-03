Guru Nanak Jayanti 2017: 10 Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji

This year the Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti falls on November 4. (You Tube/ screenshot) Top News When Ashish Nehra told Sourav Ganguly, 'Dada, don't be scared, I'll win the match'

The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji is celebrated as the Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. This is one of the most important festivals of the Sikh religion. Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus who founded the Sikh religion. Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti usually falls in the month of November with dates depending on the Indian calendar. This year the festival falls on November 4. Nanak Dev was known for his wisdom and spiritual teachings. The words of the saint are registered in the form of 974 hymns in the holy texts of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Here are top 10 quotes by Guru Nanak Dev ji:-

1. “He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.”

2. “Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.”

3. “Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.”

4. “The world is a drama, staged in a dream”

5.“Speak only that which will bring you honor.”

6. “Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die.”

7. “Owing to ignorance of the rope, the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the Self the transient state arises of the individualized, limited, phenomenal aspect of the Self.”

8. “Your Mercy is my social status.”

9. “He who regards all men as equals is religious.”

10. “Realization of Truth is higher than all else. Higher still is truthful living.”