Gudi Padwa 2018: Date, importance significance, celebration

Gudi Padwa 2018: The festival marks the begining of the new year according to the Hindu calendar

Gudi Padwa 2018: The festival of Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year, according to the Hindu calendar. The festival falls in the Hindu month of Chaitra which corresponds with the month of March in the Gregorian calendar. Notably, Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated with pomp and show in Maharashtra, where on the day, the state government employees enjoy a holiday as well. The festival goes down to South India with the name of Ugadi and Yugadi. The festival is widely celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The festival also has an agrarian connect as in many parts of India, the festival is considered a celebration of a good harvest. Women and men do a traditional puja on the day. The ‘vidhi’ to do the same differs from state to state. Sugar rice is considered auspicious on the day and thereby, people prepare and eat sugar rice (or saakar bhaat) on this festival.

There are many stories revolving around the festival, the most famous of all being the legend of Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Rama came back to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana on this auspicious day. The theory of creation is also associated with the story as the people believe that Lord Brahma created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa. The day is also considered auspicious for venturing into new business establishments. The festival of Gudi Padwa encourages the blessed to donate and help the less fortunate people.

In modern times, people wish each other on social media and messengers like WhatsApp by sending images, pictures, videos, wishes of Gudi Padwa and wish each other a happy Gudi Padwa.

From Financial Express, wish you all a happy Gudi Padwa!!!