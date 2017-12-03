Good news! Royal Enfield will launch high-end motorcycles early next year in India

The two bikes, which are yet to go into mass production, have all the underpinnings of a modern machine.

Ananaya Banerjee

For biking enthusiasts looking to upgrade their rides, Royal Enfield has some good news. During their annual Rider Mania event in Goa recently, the motorcycle company unveiled two bikes—Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650—both powered by the new 650 cc engine that the company has developed, entering the premium segment of motorcycles. The two bikes, which are yet to go into mass production, have all the underpinnings of a modern machine. The company says they pack a punch and are still accessible to Royal Enfield enthusiasts, as these are speculated to be priced considerably lower than their closest competitors—Harley Davidson Street 750 and Triumph Bonneville, which cost upwards of Rs 5.14 lakh.

“Our competition is not with other brands or companies. Our own products are the benchmarks” said 43-year-old Siddhartha Lal, CEO of Royal Enfield, during the unveiling, adding, “These new bikes will be priced keeping the same margin that is currently between the prices of the 150 cc and 350 cc models.”

Apart from a more powerful engine—which produces 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque—these bikes also boast of futuristic technologies, such as a parallel-twin cylinder with electronic fuel injection, twin exhausts and an all-new six-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch. Royal Enfield currently has 2.5 million active riders in the country, and with these new bikes, the company wants to provide an option to them to upgrade to a higher motorcycling segment, noted Rudratej Singh, president, Royal Enfield. “This (India) is the home of Royal Enfield,” Singh said, when asked why the company chose to showcase its new offering at the Goa event, adding, “We want to give out a message to our riding community that we have done it for you… you are the inspiration behind this creative process.” Singh believes this connect with the riders is what sets the company apart from other motorcycle manufacturers. “We are open to feedback from users even before our bikes go into mass production.”

As per Singh, the company aims to encourage a motorcycling lifestyle, and not just sell a machine. “We want enthusiasts to have the whole experience. That’s why we don’t rest until you’ve come for the weekend ride, or taken your first long trip, or your first Himalayan Odyssey (an adventure motorcycle ride specially designed for Royal Enfield owners),” he says, sharing how the company is getting ‘commuters’ to ride more, a trend that seems to have been picking up in recent years.

Since Royal Enfield began hosting Riding Mania in 2003, Singh feels the community has not only grown, but has also turned it into a mecca for motorcycling enthusiasts, including many who ride down to the event from various parts of the country. Former auto journalist Sachin Chavan, who was hired under Lal’s management a few years ago to head the riding community of the company, agrees with Singh. “Motorcycling is interesting not just for men, but women as well, many of whom have now started riding regularly,” Chavan says, commenting on how the community started different riding programmes—such as STRE (She Travels on a Royal Enfield), Royal Enfield’s riding school for women—to be more inclusive.

“These bikes are not just objects of desire; they are a means of expression,” Singh says about the rising popularity of motorcycling among enthusiasts. “They may buy the products later, but they are buying into the idea of a motorcycling lifestyle, and that is what makes us relevant,” he says.

The sentiment among riders at the event was upbeat too. “I rode down halfway from Kochi with my wife,” said Mithun Nair, one of the participants from Kerala, who was attending the event for the third year in a row. Nair’s wife Meghna, who learned to ride “on a whim”, added, “We share a motorcycle, but I might soon buy myself one.”

Manpreet Bhangu, a 20-year-old hotel management student from Chandigarh, who recently inherited his father’s Royal Enfield Classic 500, shared that his father had a close-knit biking club in Ludhiana, which comprised his older brothers and uncles. “They go everywhere on their ‘Bullets’ because there is plenty of open space to ride,” he said, using the colloquial slang of the north for any and all Royal Enfield motorcycles. Dispelling gender stereotypes, Divya Mallick, a riding enthusiast from Mumbai, said, “Riding a bike gives us the opportunity to take time out for something we love, whether it’s a weekend trip or a ride to work.” She is one of the many riders we spoke to who do not consider urban city life to be a limitation to their passion for riding.

One of the reasons for the rising popularity of riding communities is that they offer riders great bonding opportunity. “We share stories about our scars and broken bones, we compete with each other, it’s great fun,” revealed Canada-based Vikas Oberoi. Oberoi, who is visiting home, came down from Pune for the launch of the two bikes. A self-proclaimed Royal Enfield fan, Oberoi got his bike shipped all the way to Canada from India when he relocated, as he found it hard to leave it behind. “It got me through my mid-life crisis,” he laughed.