Good Friday 2018: When is Good Friday 2018; date and importance

Good Friday 2018: According to the Holy Bible, Good Friday is a day observed to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Also known as Black Friday or Holy Friday, this day is observed across the world as a day when the world achieved victory over Sin. Every year it is recognized on the Friday that falls before the Easter Sunday, the day when Jesus Christ is believed to have awakened from death.

Here is all you need to know about Good Friday 2018:

When is Good Friday 2018?

Good Friday, falling before the Easter Sunday, will be observed on Friday, March 30 this year. This day marks the start of the long Easter Weekend, including Easter Monday which falls on April 2, 2018. The dates for the Easter Week change every year as the Easter Sunday, falling on April 1 this year, must always be observed on the next full moon after Spring Equinox.

What are the important dates and events observed during the Easter Week?

Palm Sunday: March 25, 2018

Holy Monday: March 26, 2018

Holy Tuesday: March 27, 2018

Holy Wednesday: March 28, 2018

Holy Thursday: March 29, 2018

Good Friday: March 30, 2018

Holy Saturday: March 31, 2018

Easter Sunday: April 1, 2018

What is the importance of Good Friday 2018?

Good Friday is observed to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ. He died on the cross on this very day after undergoing a series of tortures for the sake of removing sins and saving mankind from an impending apocalypse. The best way to remember Jesus Christ on this day is to pray to the Lord solemnly. There is a common belief that goes around that the day has been coined “Good Friday” as the word “good” denotes holy or pious.

Here are five ways how you can observe the day peacefully:

1. Visit Church: You can commemorate the day by visiting your local church. Usually, most churches provide service on this day. In addition to this, many churches might also have the Stations of the Cross, which you may like to attend. On this pious day, you should join your hands in prayer before the Lord in the Blessed Sacrament.

2. Attend Passion Plays: Some Christian communities (Catholic and others) hold Passion Plays on this day which you might interest you. You can attend these plays, or perhaps, even participate, or organise.

3. Fast: Some people even fast on this day. Either they refrain from eating anything at all or eat very light. Catholic churches require you to maintain fast on Good Friday if you are healthy and above the age of 18 years.

4. Go to Mass or pray: At 3 PM on this day, if you are not attending the Mass, you should stop doing whatever you are doing and sit down to pray to the Lord. Traditionally, it is believed that Jesus Christ died on the cross at the same time.

5. Read the Bible: On this day, you should take out some time and sit down to read the Passion story from the Bible.