Good Friday 2018: Meaning, History, Significance and why it is called Good Friday

Good Friday is observed by Christians across the world as the day when Jesus Christ was crucified and died at the Calvary. Good Friday is observed on a Friday ahead of Easter Sunday. In various parts of the world the holiday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday.

As believed, this day holds utmost importance because of the win of good over evil. It is said that Jesus Christ died in 33 AD. He died to save the humanity, he sacrificed himself on behalf of the entire humankind. Jesus Christ is also considered as a bridge between God and mankind. As per the holy Bible, Jesus was betrayed by one of his 12 disciples. Judas accused Jesus of blasphemy for a mere 30 silver coins. Later, Jesus was crucified along with two other criminals. However, three days after his crucifixion, Jesus was resurrected on Easter Sunday.

There are many theories on why this day is called ‘Good Friday.’ While many believe that it was the goodness of Jesus Christ to sacrifice himself on this day, several others argue that in holy scriptures the word ‘God’ is often referred as ‘Good’.

How Good Friday is observed

The day is said to have a sorrow tone attached to it while people are often seen keeping a fast in remembrance of the sacrifice by Jesus Christ. In Church, bells are not rung, while people who visit Church wear black including the priest. Even candles are not lit up on this day.

The significance of Good Friday lies in the fact that believers take a note of the arrest, crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.