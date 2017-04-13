Good Friday 2017 Quotes, Prayers, SMS, Images for Whatsapp & Facebook Status

The event that is also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday or Easter Friday, is celebrated by Christian community present across the world in the memory of execution of Jesus Christ and his death at the Calvary. (Source: Facebook)

Good Friday is just around the corner and the festival would be celebrated this year on April 14. The event that is also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday or Easter Friday, is celebrated by Christian community present across the world in the memory of execution of Jesus Christ and his death at the Calvary. The day fell during the Holy Week (as per the Christian calendar) and spent commemorating to his death. However, just two days after Holy Friday, it is Easter Day, when people will celebrate the Resurrection of Christ from the dead.

(Source: Facebook)

The day is celebrated largely in the Catholic and Anglican nations, however, these days it has become more familiar across the globe. Even in countries like India and the US, it is an instituted legal holiday announced by the respective national governments. People celebrate this day with full energy and zeal and enjoy the day to the fullest. The day starts with several traditions and customs include visiting the church and praying Jesus to keep everyone smiling and happy.

(Source: Facebook)

Here are some of the best Good Friday 2017 quotes, wishes messages for Whatsapp and Facebook:

i. I am the witness to his bold passing. I am a token of his last guarantee, absolution. I am the CROSS Blessings on GoodFriday.

ii. He demonstrated to us the way. He has for some time been no more. In our souls, His name sparkles on. Wish you a favored and Holy Friday.

iii. Good Friday denote the killing of our Jesus, the unblemished sheep, the ideal penance. He assumed our blame and fault upon himself. So, we could be with Him in heaven.

iv. Considering you and your family and asking that the Lord keeps you in His adoring consideration at all times. Have a favored Good Friday!

v. “Emerge, sparkle; for thy light is come, and the grandness of the LORD is ascended upon thee. For, see, the murkiness should spread the earth, and gross dimness the general population: yet the LORD might emerge upon thee, and his brilliance might be seen upon thee.

vi. Who his own self-exposed our wrongdoings in his own particular body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, ought to live unto nobility: by whose stripes ye were mended.

(Source: Facebook)

vii. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son. To be crucified & perished, for the sins of the world and saved humanity. May God bless us all on this. Good Friday!

viii. Thinking of you on Good Friday and praying that the Lord keeps you in his loving care always…

ix. On this holy day, may his light guide your path, may his love grace your heart. And may his sacrifice strengthen your soul!

x. Good Friday. The way of the Cross, fasting and abstinence. Examine consciousness. Have a day very blessed.