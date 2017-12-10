Get ready for the biggest pop culture event of the country

One of the main attractions of the event, Cosplay (costume contest), will be held under five categories, which are comic book/graphic novel, animated series/movie, manga/anime, sci-fi/fantasy and gaming.

By- Ananaya Banerjee

The biggest pop culture event of the country is coming to the NSIC Grounds in the capital this week—December 15-17—and if founder Jatin Varma is to be believed, it is going to be the geekiest experience so far for comic book fans. From international comic artists (Dan Parent, known for his work on Archie’s Comics; Sonny Liew, the multiple Eisner-winning artist who wrote The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye; Ryan North, creator of the popular Web comics series Dinosaur Comics) to Indian comic talents (Abish Mathew from All India Bakchod; Sahil Shah from East India Comedy; Naveen Richards from Them Boxer Shorts), the seventh edition of the Delhi Comic Con has its lineup in place. One of the main attractions of the event, Cosplay (costume contest), will be held under five categories, which are comic book/graphic novel, animated series/movie, manga/anime, sci-fi/fantasy and gaming.

Fans, who are looking to buy the best international merchandise at the convention are in luck, as the organisers have curated merchandise from across the globe. This year, the Comic Con India store will be launching an exclusive Game of Thrones mystery box with signed items by George RR Martin; Archie’s Comics T-shirt line; and Hasbro Toys lineup featuring exclusives from Star Wars Episode 8 and Thor: Ragnarok.