From Australia to the Caribbean, the world’s most beautiful island hotels

From Australia to the Caribbean, there’s no shortage of beautiful island hotels around the world. Whether you’re after a glitzy private island getaway or a low-key tropical escape, here’s a list of some of the world’s most stunning island hotels, as per a list prepared by CNN…

Built atop scrub-covered bluffs on the south-west tip of Australia’s Kangaroo Island, this unique resort is a spot offering incredible views. Each of its 21 glass-fronted suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows and are cantilevered to ensure jaw-dropping panoramas over Hanson Bay. In contrast to its rugged coastal landscape, the lodge is sleek and ultra-modern, built from sustainable materials like recycled gumtrees and local limestone.

Cap Juluca, Anguilla

This intimate boutique hotel, situated on Anguilla’s turquoise-blue Maundays Bay, is a Caribbean classic. Its domed, Moorish-style villas are cheerful and stylish, decorated with colourful batiks, rattan furniture and coconut wood accents. Though the vibe is beachy and relaxed, rooms abound with posh amenities like plush Frette linens and Hermès bath products. Added bonus: every room is beachfront and has an ocean-facing patio.

Belmond Villa Sant’Andrea, Sicily, Italy

Though you’d be hard pressed to find a hotel in Sicily that’s not picture-perfect, there’s something especially dreamy about this one. Built as a villa in 1830, the beautifully renovated Belmond has retained the laidback charm of a private family residence. Suites are huge and indulgent, outfitted with enormous marble bathrooms and furnished French balconies that offer sweeping views over the Bay of Mazzarò.

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Hawaii

Opened in the summer of 2016, Oahu’s newest resort—located on the quiet western side of the island—might also be its most beautiful. The property is sleek yet earthy, and takes advantage of its gorgeous oceanfront setting with plenty of sun-drenched, indoor-outdoor spaces. All 371 rooms are decorated in a modern Hawaiiana style, with banana-leaf wall coverings, banana leaf-printed pillows and local wood accents.

Secret Bay, Dominica

Perched on a clifftop on the island of Dominica, this uber-luxe hotel remains relatively undiscovered compared to other Caribbean resorts of the same calibre. But therein lies its charm: unlike the crowded, all-inclusive resorts of Bermuda and the Bahamas, this low-key boutique property feels like your own secret Caribbean hideaway. Its eight treehouse-style bungalows are hidden amidst thick, jungle-like foliage and equipped with so many luxe features—hammocks, plunge pools, sundecks, personal libraries—that you won’t ever want to leave.

Soneva Jani, Maldives

With 24 over-water villas and one sprawling island villa set on a private lagoon in the Maldives, the newest Soneva resort is one of the world’s most beautiful hotels, period. Each of the resort’s multi-level water villas—made out of renewable plantation wood—has its own private pool and a retractable roof that allows guests to sleep beneath the stars. Many villas also have slides that transport guests directly from the top level into the lagoon below.

The Naka Island, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, Thailand

Nestled on the north-west tip of Naka Yai island, off the coast of the larger island of Phuket, this Thai resort feels blissfully isolated. It’s not a private island resort, but it feels that way, with just 67 villas draped along miles of deserted, unspoiled beachfront. Villas are earthy yet luxurious, made entirely of wood, stone and clay, and equipped with private pools and steam rooms.

The Cliff Hotel, Jamaica

Though it sits directly on the ocean, this new boutique hotel isn’t your typical beach getaway. For starters, there’s no beach: true to its name, the hotel is perched on low, jagged cliffs that jut out dramatically on to the ocean. Unlike its colourful, kitschy neighbours, The Cliff opts for a neutral-toned, minimalist vibe that allows its striking natural setting to steal the show. Still, its 33 rooms are as luxe as they come, outfitted with stylish hammocks, roomy balconies and, in some cases, private plunge pools.