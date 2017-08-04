Friendship Day 2017: Know the Importance and Significance of Friendship Day in India

Friendship Day is celebrated in order to reminisce all the madness that you been through along with your friends and the times where you promised each other to keep your bond intact forever.

Come the first Sunday of August and youngsters around the world indulge themselves in the celebrations of Friendship Day. This day holds immense importance for each one of us and its significance is marked by a band that is tied around the wrists of our friends. For those who are even remotely aware of the significance that this day holds, it immediately calls for a celebration for them. Like everybody else, you, too, must be enthusiastically waiting to celebrate the holiday. But, have you ever wondered if the information you have about the day is sufficient? Is there anything you still do not know about Friendship Day? Read to find out.

In the year of 2011, the official date for International Friendship Day was declared by the General Assembly of the United Nations to be held on July 30 every year. Yet, in a few countries like India, Malaysia and Bangladesh, Friendship Day falls on the First Sunday of the August. This year, the day will fall on August 6. The significance of friendship in our lives is huge. Whether young or old, we all need friends to have our back and those we can count upon. A true friend is hard to find, just like a gem, but if you do find one, it happens to be a miracle. Friendship Day was declared in honour of such gems who make our lives better day by day. Friends are capable of outdoing every relationship in our lives. They guide us like our fathers, warm us up like our mothers, vex us like our siblings or share tales like our teachers. They are our partners in crime and their friendship embraces all spheres of a relationship.

This day is recognized to celebrate their companionship in your life through thick and thin and pledging never to leave your side. The most memorable part of Friendship Day is tying bright and colourful friendship bands on our friends to mark the symbol of our friendship. These bands are not just popular in India but also in parts of South America and other countries. This day is just a lovely reminder of sorts dedicated to our beloved relationship.