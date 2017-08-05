Friendship Day 2017: History of Wishing Friendship Day 2017

Friendship Day is celebrated just like any other festival around the world, especially in our country, where festivals are given abundant importance.

Friendship Day is celebrated just like any other festival around the world, especially in our country, where festivals are given abundant importance. The importance of friends is huge and in order to acknowledge their presence in our lives, this day is dedicated. Friendship Day celebration is believed to have started as early as 1935.

According to India.com, the United States Congress proclaimed the first Sunday of August to be celebrated as National Friendship Day in 1935. This day was brought to the limelight when the US Congress decided to honour and celebrate the role that friends play in people’s lives. Since then, Friendship Day has turned into an annual event, with people celebrating it all over the world.

According to India.com, an earlier event indicating the origin of Friendship Day took place in 1919, when the founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hall, decided to declare a day for friends. She declared that Friendship Day would be, from then on, celebrated by people all over the world by sending out cards to their friends, wishing them Happy Friendship Day. Since then, the practice of people, across the globe, wishing Friendship Day to their friends became mainstream. In 1998, wife of Kofi Annan, former United Nations Secretary-General, declared the teddy bear, Winnie the Pooh as the Friendship Ambassador at the United Nations.

Friendship does wonders for people. It can build bridges between communities and entice peace in the world. The United Nations General Assembly had declared the idea of an International Day of Friendship in the year 2011. This idea was built with the efforts of uniting people and cultures of various countries in order to maintain universal peace. In respect to the declaration, the member states of the United Nations were invited to celebrate Friendship Day according to the various cultures and customs of their local and regional communities respectively. They were also asked to include everyone in the celebration through multiple education and public awareness activities.

