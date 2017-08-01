Friendship Day 2017 Date in India: When is Friendship Day in India?

Friendship Day, also known as ‘mitrata diwas’ in India, is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. (Reuters Image)

Friendship Day, also known as ‘mitrata diwas’ in India, is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, it will be celebrated on August 6 which is, for obvious reasons, a Sunday. How and why did this day fall on the first Sunday of August is for us to find out.

Human beings are social animals and in order to co-exist in this world, it has become mandatory for all of us to have friends. Friendship, a noble feeling, is one of the best gifts to human kind and this day surely needs a celebration. Accordingly, in India and various other countries, the first Sunday of August was declared as a special day dedicated to friends. Ever since, the country has been celebrating Friendship Day on August’s first Sunday every year, which is a remarkable festival here.

In India, more than a day, it is the feelings that are more important to the people. Indians religiously celebrate this day every year, showering their friends with gifts and flowers. Apart from individuals, small and large organizations, too, celebrate this day by hosting events which would bring people together. Different gifts shops, both online and offline, have special products which are designed especially to mark this day. Since it falls on a Sunday, the rush on this day at various public gatherings is huge. Restaurants and food chains claim to offer special discounts to the customers who visit their outlet on that very day. India is a country where people are capable of making a business out of every small thing, be it Friendships Day or Independence Day.

Though, a few dates are still unknown in India. A few associations are said to celebrate Friendship Day on an entirely different day altogether. For instance, the International Friendship Day falls on July 30 whereas, Ohio celebrates Friendship Day on April 8 every year. In Brazil, the Friend’s Day falls on July 20 and for Finland and Estonia, it lies on the day of Valentine’s Day, February 14. Peru celebrates its “El dia del Amigo” on the first Saturday of July every year. However, what remains constant in all these different dates is the expression of love.