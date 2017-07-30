Forget Instagram for food porn; check out what is on offer on Pluck at Pullman

The idea is not to disclose their secrets, but to showcase the fine art of cooking and attract global tourists to sample such treasures.

In today’s age of Instagram, food is a multi-sensory experience for just about everybody. We expect food to look good, and much has been made of presentation. To take the sensory experience further, now we have food videos that show how the dish has been cooked and what it looks like. Several restaurants post videos to attract visitors, but Pluck, a farm-to-table restaurant at Pullman, Aerocity, in the capital, has taken things a step ahead by launching an interactive video and photo-based digital menu.

So visitors to the restaurant are not presented with paper menus, but iPads where they can go through the entire offerings and watch videos of the dishes being prepared. Not just that, the software also offers wine suggestions for each dish, a list of ingredients, allergen information, trivia regarding the dish, its origins, as well as pronunciation. In short, everything you would want to know about what you are going to eat.Trsitan Beau De Lomenie, general manager delegate, Pullman, says about the initiative: “The idea is for the world to wake up and take notice of the great chefs and their craftsmanship. The idea is not to disclose their secrets, but to showcase the fine art of cooking and attract global tourists to sample such treasures.The dishes at Pluck are a work of art. What better way to showcase the hard work put in the menu than to show a glimpse of it live to a guest at the press of a button, dish by dish.”

The customised app gives a quick visual preview of dishes on the restaurant menu, using 10- to 15-second “fideos” (food videos). There is also a ‘favourites’ tab option, in which selected dishes are clubbed together, giving the server the order without error.