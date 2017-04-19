Fitpass app lets subscribers access over 1250 gyms across Delhi-NCR at Rs 999

Left to Right: Fitpass co-founders Arushi Verma and Akshay Verma.

Who is not talking about getting fit in India? Awareness about fitness is increasing, but accessibility to it is beset with problems. Outdoor activities are not feasible with limited playgrounds and parks, non-existent running or cycling tracks, pollution, poor air quality, extreme weather conditions, etc. On the other hand, gyms and fitness studios charge a year’s fee upfront, and have inconvenient schedules and involve lengthy travel times. Recognising these stumbling blocks to a viable fitness regime for most Indians, the brother-sister duo of Akshay Verma and Arushi Verma started their venture called Fitpass in 2015.

Available as a mobile app, Fitpass provides subscribers access to gyms and fitness studios in Delhi NCR. Fitpass users can go for workouts whenever they want, wherever they want and however they want—gym workouts, yoga, zumba, pilates, crossfit, kickboxing, spinning and many many more at a flat price of `999 a month, explains Akshay Verma, co-founder, Fitpass. The founders claim that the monthly subscription fee of Fitpass is about 70% cheaper than a gym membership.

Currently, it has 7000 paying users in Delhi NCR. Started as a provider of passes to fitness studios, the Delhi-based start-up aims to become a tech-enabled health and fitness solution company in the long run. The start-up recently launched a nutritionist assistance feature on its app, which provides real-time assistance from experts on diets to Fitpass users. It has also launched an e-commerce platform called Fitshop on the app, which allows users to buy nutritional and health supplements, sportswear, athletic merchandise, amongst others.

At present, the start-up has tie-ups with around 1250 gyms and fitness studios like Gold Gym, Snap Fitness, Knockout, etc., which can provide fitness freaks different types of workouts like yoga, dancing, gyming, aerobics, skating, Martial Arts amongst others. “Last financial year, we saw business grow seven times and we aim to continue the trend in this year as well with tech-led interventions, product expansion as well as new geography penetration,” said Akshay Verma.

Available on Google Play store and Apple’s app store, the app has crossed a total of 50,000 downloads. The start-up is now looking at other geographies in India. “Our next step is to expand to Bangalore and also add more tech-led interventions to make Fitpass a one-stop-shop for fitness,” said Akshay Verma. The start-up had raised $1 million in seed funding from Mumbai Angels and a consortium of Delhi and Bangalore-based angel investors in December last year.