Father’s Day Gift Guide: From shaving sets to handsome duffle bag; here’s what you can buy

If all the sons and daughter have thrown in the towel and are sitting clueless about what to gift their Dad on July 19, here are six gifts to help inspire you. (Reuters) It is normally believed that shopping for girls is pretty tough. And, it becomes even tougher when it comes to shopping for your Dad. The conversation starts with, “Hey Dad, what do you want for Father’s Day this year?” and the old fashioned reply, follows it, “I don’t know. But, you don’t have to get me anything. Thanks!”

1) A leather wallet

Wallets are those items that get a lot of wear but no care. There is a great chance that your Dad might be using his five-year-old wallet that might be coming apart. So maybe a new wallet might be a great idea for him.

2) A watch

Time waits for none and when you can have a time\ keeper right on your wrist then why be afraid! Why make your Dad go through all the pain to ask someone for time or maybe check his mobile for it. A watch is a perfect solution to all these problems.

3) A handsome duffle bag

Many times we see our Dads going on short business trips and carry big bags for it. Gifting him a handsome looking duffel will do wonders to his already awesome personality.

4) Shaving kit

There are some things our Dads are ready to devote an extra second to, and probably one of those is taking care of his skin. Every morning he starts his day with shaving his stubble. A good shaving kit set a good place in the checklist.

5) A fancy bottle and dinner

All this while the Dad who took us out for dinner. This Father’s Day, let’s get him a bottle of his favourite spirit and plan out a dinner night for him. Let him have a peaceful night after a tiring day.

6) A gift card

Every gift is complete without a gift card. Tell him how much you love him and thank him for whatever he has done for you through a sweet card.