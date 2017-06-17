Father’s Day gift: 10 tech gadgets that you can give your dad

Taking time to honour them, you can gift your disciplinarian with the most effective and groovy stuff! (Reuters)

Papa’s off to earn bread! It’s that time of the year when you can surprise your father with the cheapest and coolest gadgets available! Calm down if you still haven’t ordered one because we through this article will give you ideas to keep your plans tight with last minute gift shoppings! Taking time to honour them, you can gift your disciplinarian with the most effective and groovy stuff!

1. Fitness Tracker: Nothing better than this could brighten your guiding star! This is the most thoughtful gift as it along with serving the purpose will also indicate how much you value time as taught by your dad! Ranging from a minimum of Rs 1,999, this comes with varied characteristics like Compatible with both Android & iOS Devices, Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer, Dust proofCalories & Sleep Monitoring, LiquidDustproof, Notifications & Doze Off Alert, Digital Smart Band, Bluetooth Enabled, Activity Tracker Present, OLED Display, Water Resistant and many more. This will indeed be a superlative start for you!

2. Powerbank: Your hustling father is in dire need of this if he still does not have it! Starting with a minimum of Rs 898 it will not only help him to stay connected but also free him of the mess of carrying multiple cords and chargers! This crucial gadget fits in pockets and small spaces and is for the father who stays outside to make ends meet most of the time.

3. Bluetooth tracker: A unique Bluetooth tracker like Chipole Plus, that will help your dad to locate a missing phone or car keys! This innovative product helps you find them real easy and is the most impressive and useful gift for your father! This might be a birth harsh on the pocket but is worth the price.

4. Hard Disk: Gone are those album days so help you father capture memories in an effortless and assuring way by gifting him an harddisk that will backup not only his important documents but also memories! The starting range is affordable and is easily available in the market.

5. Smartphones: Without this asset, the world today refuses to function! gifting him a feature phone will not only help him stay updated but also expose him to the newer generation fun! along with staying connected, he can also play games to snap out of his weighty daily routine!

6. Headphones: Allow you father to bring out the ‘me’ time by gifting him a pair of cool headphones! The music it says heals the mind and for those leading hectic schedules, this gadget can take you out for a mini holiday in your mind palace! This product has a varied range and comes with super cool features!

7. Virtual Reality Glass: The newly invented device shall help your father re-visit his childhood days! This gadget gives one real touch of the artificial world. It’s like being in the video yourself with your glasses on as one can feel, hear and look around! To help him take a plunge out of his out responsibilities for some time, this device is highly befitting!

8. Digital Camera: Generally, all fathers universally are said to be born photographers! Replace the reel cameras would be tough but gifting him with a more accessible and untroublesome one can be rewarding! The market is flooded with this gadget coming in varied ranges and features, this father’s day would be worth remembering with this little surprise!

9. Laptops and tablets: To keep your dad off the menace of working on a table chair in front of a computer, buy him a laptop or tablet. This too comes in varied ranges and features! They are not just portable but also proven better than desktops! Throwing him off the monotony, these gadgets can help your father explore a lot more than expected in this high-speed era of internet and wonders!

10. E-book reader: If your father has a knack of reading books and is unable to because of tough schedules, an e-book reader will help him solve such issues! This gadget can store a large number of books and much more, enhances the reading experience by providing the reader with the same nostalgia he has with books!

So, this father’s day, spice up his life in the most technical way possible. Keeping him up to date with our generation will help you bond with him in a more prodigious way. It’s your turn to bring out games out of your sleeves for this fellow! So, don’t wait and step out to fill your bags with such gadgets! This day marks your relationship with him and celebrate it with utmost happiness! Wishing all the fathers, a very happy and proud FATHER’S DAY!