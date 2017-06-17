Father’s Day 2017: Top 5 India-Pakistan matches to remind you of your childhood with Dad before Champion’s Trophy final

Long before a cricket match between India and Pakistan allowed fans to wage proxy wars on social media websites, there was a time when a father and son would sit together to spew venom at our neighboring country and burst crackers during a win. (IE)

This Sunday, it will be harder than usual to order a drink at your neighborhood bar or cafe. People will be crowded around television sets, taking breaks to tweet about the India-Pakistan clash at the Champion’s Trophy final. Long before a cricket match between India and Pakistan allowed fans to wage proxy wars on social media websites, there was a time when a father and son would sit together to spew venom at our neighboring country and burst crackers during a win. Nevermind the wars and nuclear weapons on both sides, ignore the backstory each time India and Pakistan meet to play cricket, you can easily recall a time when you would sit through evenings of India-Pakistan clashes and now you wish you could go back to that time. Pakistan, not long back, was known for its world class players. For every Kapil Dev there was a Waqar Younis, for every Saurav Ganguly there was a Saeed Anwar and for every Harbhajan Singh, there was a Saqlain Mushtaq. The India-Pakistan Champions Trophy final in England on Sunday has already been labeled a war, especially due to the recent battles near the LoC. This is similar to the 1999 World Cup, which also took place in England when the two teams clashed even as the Kargil War was raging back home. Over time the relationship has had its peaks and troughs at the border, but cricket has usually transcended the political climate in both the nations. So nevermind what relations you share with your dad now, it is time you sit with him once again and reminisce some famous historical Indo-Pak clashes before the final showdown at Champions Trophy final:

1. 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup; India won by 6 wickets

India won by 6 wickets.

Pakistan 273/7. Saeed Anwar 101.

India 276/4. Sachin Tendulkar 98 (Man of the match)

2. 1996 World Cup quarterfinal

India won by 39 runs.

India 287/8. Navjyot Singh Sidhu 93 (Man of the match).

Pakistan 248/9. Aamer Sohail 55

3. 2004 ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan won by 3 wickets, with 4 balls remaining.

India 200/all out. Rahul Dravid 67.

Pakistan 201/7. Yousuf Yohana 81.

4. 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal;

India won by 29 runs.

India 260/9. Sachin Tendulkar 85 (Man of the match).

Pakistan 231/all out. Misbah-ul-Haq 56.

5. 1986 Australasia Cup Final

Pakistan won by 1 wicket with 0 balls remaining.

India 245/7. Sunil Gavaskar 92.

Pakistan 248/9. Javed Miandad 116 (Man of the match).

In the current era, India is the stronger team. However, historically Pakistan still commands the edge. In the shot format (ODI), at the Champions Trophy, Pakistan have won 72 matches to India’s 52. In the 80s, Pakistan dominated us, but the sides were almost equal in the 90s and early 2000s. Yet, Pakistan still won more games. But from 2007 till now, the momentum has shifted in India’s favour.