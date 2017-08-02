Excessively cute child fist bumps everyone on board; Watch video

In a rather heartwarming video, an adorable little kid is seen fist bumping everyone on a flight. (Facebook Image)

In a rather heartwarming video, an adorable little kid is seen fist bumping everyone on a flight. As seen in the video, the child upon entering the flight with his mother, started walking towards his seat fist bumping every passenger on the way. The passengers can be seen laughing and enjoying the scenario while this excessively cute child goes up to each one of them to repeat his fist-bump exercise.

According to The Indian Express, the child, identified as Guy Jakubowicz was shot on camera by his mother Alya Jakubowicz, whose Instagram post read, “My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!” The child’s mother is heard asking him to say “hi” to everyone on the flight and the child, immediately, follows suit. The passengers compliment the mother on the cuteness of her child, who is busy walking up to each passenger. Looking the excessively cute video, one cannot help but drool over the winsome young man in a cap.

In this video, which has gone viral all over the internet, the child is seen wearing an orange checked shirt with a blue cap, calling out to each passenger for knocking their fists with his. He was so engrossed in his act that he had absolutely no clue that his blanket was dragging on the floor of the flight.

This video received numerous thumbs-ups and comments from the entire social media community who are adoring the innocent child.