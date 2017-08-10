Ever dreamt of living under water? Dubai’s luxurious floating villa is your destination

(Photo: Youtube)

Are you one of the adventurous types and wish to try something thing new. Then this one is definitely for you. Dubai is known for extravagant development projects that aim to provide a luxurious and lavish lifestyle to people, who decide to be a part of its royal hospitality sector. After introducing the world with Burj Khalifa and the Palm Islands, Dubai is all set to launch its ambitious project, called the ‘Floating Seahorse’ by 2018. This project is set to be the dream holiday destination that has the power to fulfil all fantasy if you love water bodies. This project has been inspired by Maldives, where the villas on the island will be connected by floating jetties.

The Floating Seahorse is a floating home with rooms submerged in water. The homes have been built in the part of the sea that usually has clear water to give a beautiful view of the marine life. The design of the floating seahorse was first made by Dubai-based real estate development firm called the Kleindienst. The floating homes have been given an exceptionally lavish look that features underwater bedrooms and bathrooms along with floor-to-ceiling windows that are just enough to make you drop your jaw. According to reports, the measurement of the largest villa is 4,000 square feet.

Here are some pictures of the luxurious villa-

(Photo: Youtube)

(Photo: Youtube)

(Photo: Youtube)

(Photo: Youtube)

(Photo: Youtube)

(Photo: Youtube)

The underwater level of the Floating Seahorse has the master bedroom and bathroom that includes a freestanding tub, heated mirrors along with a guest room and a connected bathroom. It’s middle deck is called the sea level, that has an open open-plan layout with a living room, dining room, fully fitted kitchen and bathroom, plus an exterior deck for sunbathing and a ladder for climbing in and out of the sea. One can easily go for a swim, whenever they wish to. The upper level of the villa has a glass-bottom hot tub which looks down into the living room, a relaxation area, external shower, kitchenette and minibar. Some of the space can be converted into an outdoor bedroom.

Also watch-

Along with all these facilities, each villa on the island is equipped with the latest technology, provides access to high-speed internet and satellite TV, has air conditioning. The perks don’t end here. Along with all these facilities, each villa will have butler service, room service and a personal chef will be available upon request.