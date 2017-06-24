Eid Mubarak 2017: Top 7 Eidi Gift ideas for your loved ones

“Eid Mubarak” is exchanged by each and every individual in the form of greetings.(Photo: PTI)

Eid-al-Fitr is an important religious festival celebrated worldwide by Muslims with great zeal and enthusiasm. It basically denotes the end of the holy month of Ramadan i.e. month of fasting. Eid-al-Fitr is comprised of two different words: Eid and Fitr. While Eid means something that returns over, again and again, Fitr is referred to the opening or breaking of fast. Thus, Eid-al-Fitr as a whole is an oft-returning festival of breaking the fast. On the occasion of Eid, people get up early in the morning, take a bath and put on their best dresses after which they offer prayers and thanks ‘Allah’ in the form of Namaz. “Eid Mubarak” is exchanged by each and every individual in the form of greetings.

Here are the Top 7 Eid Gift ideas for your loved ones:

1.Perfumes- They have a special connection with Islam since ancient times and can be regarded as a classic gift for every person. Perfumes spread a festive cheer and positive energy in the environment.

2.Islamic Wall Art- Wall Art has always been the best way to decorate our homes and can be considered as the best gift ever for Muslims as they love to decorate their home.

3.Elegant Abaya- During the month of Ramadan modest clothing is always encouraged and abaya is the best gift ever for the beautiful Muslim girls.

4.Kandura- It is an Islamic menswear that becomes very popular in the month of Ramadan. Basically, every Muslim guy owns it so we need to gift a customized one.

5. Eid Gift Baskets- A basket full of various dry fruits, chocolate, Hazels, dates, almonds, special fruit cake with a lot of cherries, nuts can be a mouth-watering gift one can give to their dear ones.

6.Adhan clock- An Adhan clock would be the best gift for a devotee who offers Namaz five times a day. It is a gift to be cherished for the lifetime.

7. Creative crafts- Muslims are fond of creative and decorative things. Creative crafts can result in a creative impact on our loved ones.