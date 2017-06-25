Eid 2017: Wishes, Quotes, Greeting, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Status for Eid al-Fitr!

Eid-al-Fitr is a festival of goodwill and sharing of love.(Photo: Reuters)

Islam comprises of two kinds of Eid- Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. While Eid al-Fitr deals with the end of Ramadan when Muslims break their fast and the fasting comes to an end only when the new moon of Eid is sighted, Eid al-Adha that is commonly known as Bakr-Eid deals with the sacrifice of a sheep that is distributed in three parts- first with the family, second with friends and the third with the poor. Eid-al-Fitr is a festival of goodwill and sharing of love. The greatest virtue practized by the Muslims in the month of Ramadan is “Charity”. The oft-returning festival brings a message of brotherhood for all of us. On this festive occasion, people prepare delicious dishes, they invite their friends and relatives to have a lavish feast. Everyone greets each other with a traditional Muslim greeting ‘Eid Mubarak’. Special greetings and gifts double the joy of the auspicious eve.

So here we bring you top 10 greetings and messages that you can share with your family and friends for Eid-al-Fitr!

1.On the Canvas of life, we often go off colour,

But as long as people like u are there to add the right shades,

Life goes on to be a rainbow!

Eid Mubarak.

2.As Allah waters, HIS Creation, may HE also sprinkle his wonderous blessings over you and your beloved ones. Eid Mubarak.

3. A Muslim’s heart and soul Is given to the one who sees it all To bless every knee in fervent prayer and sacrifice Of rewards folded a hundred times. Happy Ramadan!

4. May your plate of life be always full of juicy kebabs and tikkas,

Topped with the chutney of Happiness.

With best Eid wishes, Happy EID!

5. When the sun has set, and day is done-

I”ll break this chain, but only one.

By the end of Ramadan, this whole chain will be all gone!

It”s time for Eid and lots of fun!!!

6.Of all the blessings that I treasure, no matter whether big or small, your friendship is what I treasure most of all. May Allah bless you with all the happiness you deserve. Eid Mubarak!