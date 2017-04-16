Eating from your backyard

In countries like India, where people are constantly aping the West, following American food habits is all the more aspirational.

Traditional wisdom and generations of eating habits have today been overshadowed by the glamour of exotic foods and the convenience of packaged and ready-to-eat meals. Cheap fast-food chains are aplenty and even fine-dining restaurants boast of imported, exotic ingredients, never mind that they have been sitting inside a freezer for months.

Considered a sign of modernity and prosperity among the masses, this ‘McDonaldisation’ of food—as experts call it—originated mostly in the US, and percolated down to the rest of the world. In countries like India, where people are constantly aping the West, following American food habits is all the more aspirational. This is especially sad, as a country like India boasts of a hugely diverse cuisine and produce, which makes it all the more imperative for us to conserve the age-old traditions and revive them. Indian cuisine is one of the healthiest in the world, where the focus has always been on fresh and seasonal food. Even our daily carbohydrate—chapatti or dosa or idli or rice—is made fresh at meal times, while the rest of the world eats factory-made bread.

However, all this is threatened as our lifestyles become more westernised, and while the masses opt for more and more convenience foods, the affluent are attracted to the exotic, imported food, usually termed ‘gourmet’. Go to any supermarket and you would find shelves full of peppers of all hues, asparagus and baby corn instead of bamboo shoot or banana flowers.

Which is why we need more efforts like the book, First Food: Culture of Taste. Released at the recent Tasting India Symposium held in the capital, the book, edited by Sunita Narain, claims to be the rediscovery of food knowledge, hoping all is not lost. Making a fervent appeal to recognise, appreciate and promote biodiversity, the book warns that food can become uniform, sterile and unappealing if we fail to incorporate seasonal and local produce.

Recipes and writings by several acclaimed names, accompanied by bright, beautiful pictures of vegetables and food save the book from being an academic venture. Details of the seasonal and geographical availability of the plants are given in the book, besides their uses. How locals use various parts of a plant and in which form makes for interesting reading. Medicinal properties and even toxicity of every plant is given in detail.

These plants do not have sexy names, and most are absolutely unknown among city dwellers. It’s difficult to recognise them from photographs as well, as we city folk are used to only a few, popular varieties of greens and vegetables. Even if we encounter these at vegetable mandis or even growing in the open, most people have no idea how to use them. Nor would we know that bushes, creepers and trees that grow in the wild have been food, nutrition and medicine to villagers and tribals for generations. Be it leaves, flowers, seeds or fruit of these plants, many of them are now even considered superfoods, and are much in demand in the form of powders and concoctions. For people who are interested in food, and seeking nutritious, local varieties all the time, this book is an eye-opener and a valuable guide.

Interestingly, several restaurants are also advocating local, seasonal food, in a big deviation from eating global. Several chefs of the new generation are insisting on fresh, local produce instead of feeding people vegetables and meat lying in the freezer for months.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar had made quite a splash with her Indian Superfoods book, which told people to opt for Indian plants and produce instead of aping the West. This book takes this endeavour further with recipes and writings involving ingenious ingredients.