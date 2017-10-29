Eatery joint in Delhi’s Taj Mansingh Hotel introduces new dishes in its menu card, here is what is in store for you

Crispy mushroom, crumbed fried idli and fried camembert

Where do you encounter names like Chicken Montecarlo and Spaghetti bella’roma on a menu these days? Or, for that matter, something like an apple strudel? Marking 39 years of its launch, Machan, the 24-hour eatery at Taj Mansingh in the national capital, is offering exactly all this and more, as it recreates the menu that it served in 1978 when the hotel opened its doors. So expect mutton cutlet, crumbled fried idli flavoured with pickle and coconut chutney, paloc soup, along with desserts such as Parsi kulfi and orange-flavoured crème caramel.

Machans are temporary structures built atop trees to spot game, so appropriately, images of game hunting with artwork depicting the ‘Indian tiger’ add to the theme of the restaurant. Chef Tapash Bhattacharya, who has spearhead the team at Machan since its inception, can be seen interacting with guests as he shares anecdotes about the restaurant. The spread is available till October 31.