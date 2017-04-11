Easter Day 2017 Significance, History, Traditions & Celebrations

Jesus Christ is believed to take a rebirth on the day he was crusified. (Reuters)

Easter festival 2017: Do you know what Easter day stands for? or you just celebrate the festival because this is what you have been doing since years? After years of celebrating the festival, you might know the tits and bits of the day but have ever pondered into – to know its significance. If not, we are here to shed some light on the importance of festival.

Easter is a significant festival and is celebrated every year to mark the rebirth of the Jesus Christ. It is said that Christ was reborn on the third day of his crucification. On Easter Day, Christians celebrate the resurrection of the Jesus Christ from the dead. It is also described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of Christ’s crucifixion by the Romans. This year, it will be celebrated on 16th April. Many Christians refer the entire week before the Easter as “Holy Week”.

Also watch:

It is said that Jesus, unknown of his impending death, was having a meal with his disciples on Thursday, after which he was arrested during the night. On Friday, he was crucified and had died before the sunset. That meal with his disciples was his last meal. Later, according to the Gospel, he revived from the dead on the third, which was Sunday – The day of the Easter. Since Christians celebrate Easter, for them, the festival is the triumph of their lord over death.

However, the correct date for celebrating Easter has been a contentious matter. The first controversy was known as “Quartodeciman”, which called for celebrating Easter according to the Hebrew calendar – on Nisan 14.

Easter celebrations are usually started at midnight. Christians from all over the world use candles in the church to mark the triumph of good over evil. Churches are filled with flowers, referring to the new life. Kids celebrate Easter by painting eggs and the best part of it is the hunt for the Easter egg. Kids hide the real eggs and fill the space with plastic eggs. How cool? Isn’t it?