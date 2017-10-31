Dev Deepawali 2017: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Preparation; here is how to celebrate

This year Dev Deepawali falls on November 3, 2017. (IE)

Dev Deepawali 2017: Dev Deepawali or Dev Diwali is one of the popular festivals that is celebrated in one of India’s holiest cities, Varanasi. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. This year Dev Deepawali falls on November 3, 2017. On the occasion, devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges and when dusk sets in the river banks are decorated with flowers and earthen lamps. Dev Deepawali is celebrated on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. People also light earthen lamps or Diya(s) in the evening. Dev Deepawali is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripura Purnima. It is believed that Dev Deepawali is celebrated to usher in love, peace and happiness into our lives.

At Kariyaghat in Varanasi, the grand Dev Deepawali will be organized. According to the committee’s chairman Laxmikant Pandey, the entire Ghat will be decorated with 4380 lamps, as per Hindustan.

Dev Deepawali 2017: Muhurat and timings

Sunrise: Nov 03, 06:36 am.

Sunset: Nov 03, 05:43 pm.

Purnima Tithi starts on Nov 03 at 01:47 pm.

Purnima Tithi ends on Nov 04, 10:52 am.

Dev Deepawali 2017: How to perform puja

Devotees first take a holy dip in the Ganges. In the evening, the puja starts Lord Ganesha’s prayer. After that, Brahmins and girls chant the Vedic mantras.The Ganges aarti is also performed in the evening.

Dev Deepawali celebration in Varanasi has, over the years, become a major tourist attraction. The scenic beauty of thousands of diyas floating on the holy waters of the Ganges in the evening is breathtaking. Tourists also enjoy boat riding to view the witness the ghats being lit with lamps and the Ganges aarti being performed.