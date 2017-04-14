CRPF video shocker: Livid Anupam Kher tears into ‘pseudo-intellectuals’ defending Valley’s goons

‘ I agree majority of them do not think the same way about our soldiers but when a video like this goes viral, it is very important to react because it makes me livid.’ (Reuters)

Strongly condemning the video in which a security personnel is being roughed up by a youth while he was returning from a polling booth in Srinagar, veteran actor Anupam Kher has voiced out his anger in a message posted on social media. The video features a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he is attacked by the youth. Expressing his anger towards the same, the 62-year-old says, “Had the soldiers wanted, they could have easily thrashed the youth. What is even more shameful is that some people are trying to cover up the crimes of the youth in the valley under the shroud of human rights, saying they are misled. I agree majority of them do not think the same way about our soldiers but when a video like this goes viral, it is very important to react because it makes me livid.”

“I feel very angry not just because I am an Indian but on humanitarian grounds as well. It’s time to expose all those pseudo-intellectuals who keep talking about the incidents happening in Kashmir, But they should realize this is also the reality.”

“You can very well imagine if such things are happening with the soldiers, what they actually did 27 years ago with armless, innocent Kashmiri Brahmins and Kashmiri Pandits. I am feeling so angry that I cannot even speak.”

“It’s time to get together and expose not only these fringe elements or these terrorist-loving people but also those people who do not comment when something like this happens.”

He concluded the video with ‘Jai Hind’.