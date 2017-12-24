Christmas Eve 2017: Greetings, Wishes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Messages, Photos

Christmas Eve 2017: This is a day to celebrate love and joy with our dear and near ones.

Christmas Eve 2017: The time to get ready for Santa and presents is finally near. Is your X-mas tree ready, have you wrapped all the presents and are stockings ready? Christmas is finally here, so get ready to sing some carols.Ahead of the upcoming new year, we still have got one last holiday to celebrate over a good feast with our family and loved ones. The festival is even more special for the Children because as all month long they look forward to decorating their Christmas tree and opening all the presents.

December 25 or the Christmas Day marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and it celebrated all over the world. Christ was born to Mother Mary and Joseph over 2000 years back on Bethlehem, Israel. This is a day to celebrate love and joy with our dear and near ones. Here are some greetings and messages that you can send your loved ones on this day to spread love and joy:

1. May the magic of Christmas bring happiness, cheer and fun into your life. Merry Christmas to you. The lord was born to save us. Let us rejoice and enjoy his birth.

2. This is the season to wish one another joy, love and spread peace. These are my wishes for you, Merry Christmas my dear friend. May you feel loved on this special day.

3. On this happy holiday season, may the spirit Christmas spread happiness, love and peace. Celebrate Christmas with fun and party. Merry Christmas.

4. May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and Goodwill. Merry Christmas!

5. Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy, the whole year through. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

6. May Santa read your letter and bring you all the gifts that you desire. Merry Christmas!

7. Wishing you a fun filled Christmas. Have a wonderful day today.

8. May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this holy season and through out the year. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

9. Let this new year be the one, where all your dreams come true. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

10. I hope that Santa is good to you this year. I hope that he brings what your heart desires which is nothing but the best. Merry Christmas to you and your family!