Christmas 2017: Top 10 delicacies you can enjoy on this big day!

Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus. Christmas is about ‘laugh and be merry’ and about so much more one of the special things about the festival is that it offers some of the delicious food. A special Christmas family meal is an important part of the holiday’s celebration, and the food that is served varies greatly from country to country. Gorge in the deliciousness of Christmas this season with the best delicacies from around the world. From the basic Plum Cake to the King Cake and the yummy Pound Cake, these sweet treats are to die for.

Plum Moist Cake

Christmas ain’t merry if the delicious and tasty delicacies not on the dinner table. The fruity and nutty cake baked with the goodness of dried cherries, almonds, raisins soaked in rum makes way for a delicious goodness. This works exquisitely well is a dessert when it is served with a dash of ice cream after the hefty Christmas lunch or this also works best with the evening tea. A plum moist cake is often sprayed with rum which gives the moist name to it.

Stollen Fruit Bread

From the Saxony region of Germany, the Stollen Fruit Bread is a classic Christmas cake from the region. The bread is made with chopped fruit and/or dried fruit, nuts and spices. Stollen is a traditional German bread usually eaten during the Christmas season when it is called Weihnachtsstollen. On a cold winter morning, this will give you a perfect company.

Panettone Bread

Famous in the Western, Southern and Southeastern Europe as well as in South America, the Panettone Bread originated from Milan, Italy. This Christmas treat is very much like the fruitcake but the shape of it makes the difference. It is typically baked into a tall, cylindrical shape.

Gingerbread

Baking Gingerbread is a fun family activity which weaves a closer bond among the loved ones. The Gingerbread is typically flavored with ginger, cloves, nutmeg or cinnamon and sweetened with honey, sugar or molasses. The gingerbread has become extremely popular in the 21st-century Christmas celebrations.

Fruit Cake

As good as it gets, the Christmas feels more jubilant when there is a Christmas cake has the usual smell of Fruitcake encapsulates the entire house. Some of the ingredients include dried fruit, rum, and butter.

Marble Cake

What can only be described as the best of Christmas, the Marble cake with its moulted appearance strikes a perfect balance between the light and dark batter! It is usually mixed with vanilla and chocolate cake.

Chocolate Cake

There are plenty of claims for the best chocolate cake, but nothing beats this decadence of a classic chocolate cake after the Christmas dinner. The richness, the pluff, and the amazing flavours make the Chocolate cake one of the underrated yet dependable Christmas delicacies.

Red Velvet Cake

One of the latest entrants in the Christmas delicacy arena is the Red Velvet Cake. The sweet delicacy makes way for a perfect Christmas look as the deep red colour of the cake with white frosting reminding of the Santa Claus.

King Cake

King Cake is a typical type of cake which is associated with the Christmas season and is made 12 days after the festival as a celebration known as Epiphany. A typical sweet dough is prepared along with that coloured sugar doughs are added and baked. There are versions which come with cream or fruit.

Pound Cake

No Christmas is complete with a classic pound cake. The name ‘pound’ was given to this particular type of cake because of the original recipe. The original recipe contained one pound of butter, one pound of sugar, one pound of eggs, and one pound of flour. Where there have been many iterations to the recipe, but they still remain rich, moist, and buttery with a golden brown crust.