Christmas 2017: 10 Best Decoration Ideas

The festival of Christmas is just around the corner. People across the globe are all ready to celebrate the occasion on December 25 like every year. The day assumes significance, as it is believed that Jesus Christ was born on this day. The day is not only celebrated by Christians, but also those from other faiths as well with equal excitement. This is the time of the year when people decorate their houses, exchange gifts and plan get-togethers with relatives and friends. One can also see malls and other shopping areas decorated with flowers and lights, welcoming customers.

Here are ten best decoration ideas that you can use in your homes, shops or offices:

1) Christmas Trees: Perhaps the most common of all. You can decorate a Christmas Tree with lights, flowers, bells and stars. Decorate it nicely to make it look beautiful. This tree can be one of teh biggest conversation makers if it turns out right. Also, do place gifts there for kids and kin to find as a surprise.

2) Heart-shaped ivy leaves: You can also decorate your houses with hear shaped ivy leaves. It symbolises Jesus Christ coming to the earth. Red berries in leaves represent the crown of thorns on Christ’s head during crucifixion.

3) Advent calendars: Advent is a Catholic way in which people light candles from December 1 to December 25. Families have unique ways to decorate these candles. You can set up a display or assemble calendars in different colours and light each one of them in 25 days. Advent calendar is great way not only for family get together but also set up excitement for big day.

4) Decorate dining tables: Decorating dining tables for the occasion will also be a great idea, even more if you have guests in the house for the occasion. Setting up the table with home made designed clothes and flower pots will be good idea.

5) Light up the entire House: Just like on the occasion of Diwali, that is celebrated across India, you can also light up the entire house with colourful bulbs starting from days before Christmas, which you can also continue till the beginning of the next year.

6)Floral arrangements: Flowers are always the best way to bring new life and energy to your home. On this festive occasion too, you can decorate the rooms of your homes with beautiful flowers with wonderful scents to spice up your Chrismas. You can also decorate furniture with flowers made of colourful papers.

7) Front door decoration: In case, you have invited guests to celebrate the day with you, then decorating your front door will be great idea. It will be a nice idea to welcome them. You can decorate the door with natural flowers, bells, lights and some homemade crafts to make them cheer yp for the grand occasion.

8) Christmas lanterns: These lights can be placed as per your need and wishes. There are many ways to fill them. You can also use some faux berries and a candle (preferably electronic one) to light up the lamp. For some design in the lamp you can also decorate with one or two red ribbons and some greenery.

9) Star Ornaments: Hanging star will be great additions to decorations. You can either make it at home or purchase from market, whatever suits you. These hanging stars can be hung above dining room at the centre of the table to make it look more adorable.

10) Christmas themed bedroom: On this festive occasion, you can also decorate your bedroom in Christmas theme. You can decorate the room including your bedsheets with red green and white colours to give it a Christmas look to brighten your mood for the occasion. To place Santa Claus toys specially for your kids will also be a great idea.