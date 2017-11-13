Children’s Day 2017: Know Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday

Pandit Nehru was adored by children who fondly called him Chacha Nehru. His affinity towards children is what makes Children’s Day special. (IE image)

November 14 is the day dedicated to the children. And, it commemorates the birthday of not only our first Prime Minister but also the beloved Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Pandit Nehru was adored by children who fondly called him Chacha Nehru. His affinity towards children is what makes Children’s Day special. The celebration of Children’s Day is marked by special programmes for children at school, sports events, distribution of sweets, singing and dancing programmes. But what makes it so important is Chacha Nehru’s birthday.

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. He came from a family of migrant Kashmiri Pandits. He received his early education at home under private tutors. At the age of 15, he went to Harrow in England for further education. Although he served as a Barrister for two years in Britain but plunged straight into politics after he returned to India in 1912. Development and education of children in the country was Nehru’s vision. In fact, it was under Nehru’s vision for the country’s youth that pivotal higher education institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and others were set up.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was very much fond of children, and it was because of his love and affection for children that made Indians celebrate Children’s Day. Also known as Bal Divas, the day is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm in the country. This day emphasizes the importance of children in our society. Nehru was often said that children should be lovingly nurtured as they are nation’s future citizens. As per facts, Children’s Day was celebrated on 20 November, which was observed as the Universal Children’s Day by the United Nations. But, after Pandit Nehru’s death in 1964, it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children’s Day.

(with inputs from PMindia & PIB)